Gearing up for more graphic stories

From video games to AI, an upcoming event looks into all things visual finds ELENI PHILIPPOU
Gathering artists, students, industry professionals and anyone in between is Graphic Stories, which this year celebrates its decade-long journey. From March 8 to 10, the 10th edition of the International ConFest Graphic Stories will take place in Nicosia, both in person and through live streaming.
With a revamped programme of activities, the 2024 agenda boasts 11 creative contributors, nine lectures, five creative workshops, exhibitions, live performances and much more. Renowned professionals of the creative field will deliver lectures across the two days exploring current topics such as the potential of artificial intelligence in artistic creation, the impact of mechanisation on design, video games and powerful social media presence, among others.
The workshop section of the event promises a diverse experience, covering scenario creation for video games by Spiros Drakatos, a specialised workshop on the use of artificial intelligence by Stefanos Karagkos, a human library workshop by Vangelis Gettos, and workshops for children: an experience in virtual and augmented reality [AR/VR] by Pericles Cheng, and illustration themed Destinat10n by Panayiota Michael.
Also part of Graphic Stories will be the International Posters Exhibition showcasing the best posters from all thematic exhibitions of Graphic Stories to date. Additionally, a commemorative poster exhibition with the theme Destinat10n will spotlight selected guest designers.
Beyond visual delights, the event will host a documentary screening on visual communication highlighting its impact and significance in the world of visual communication, both in Cyprus and globally, interactive installations that celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary, a live performance by the contemporary dance team of the London School of Ballet and a reggae-infused music session by DJ Haji Mike, spread out around locations in central Nicosia.
The lectures, performances and workshops will take place between the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, the ground floor of Politis newspaper, and STEM Education Cyprus. Meanwhile, some lectures will also be live streamed online. With over a month remaining until the event unfolds, more updates and exciting announcements are anticipated as Graphic Stories prepares its anniversary edition.
Two-day event with workshops, lectures, performances, exhibitions and installation on art, visuals and modern communication. March 8-10. Online and Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, the ground floor of the Politis newspaper, and STEM Education Cyprus, Nicosia. www.graphicstories.org. Facebook page @GraphicStoriesCyprus