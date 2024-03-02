March 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle EastWorld

America ‘interested’ in providing aid to Gaza via Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver07
U.S. President Joe Biden walks up to members of the news media to give a statement before boarding Marine One for travel to California from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden

The US and other countries have expressed interest in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza via Cyprus, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

“It is known that the Republic of Cyprus is in contact with the US and other countries in relation to the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza through Cyprus,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

The usefulness of such a development and of the plans is well known, but the facts on the ground are constantly being evaluated,” he added.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that his country is to carry out airdrops of aid to Gaza.

He added that the country will redouble its efforts to open a sea corridor, and to expand its overland aid shipments.

American officials had visited the island in January for discussions with both Cypriot and Israeli officials regarding the humanitarian corridor.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

