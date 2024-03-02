March 2, 2024

Cyprus showcases startup ecosystem in Barcelona

By Kyriacos Nicolaou07
The Research & Innovation Foundation (RIF) this week released a statement highlighting Cyprus’ impact at the “Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024” and “4 Years from Now” (4YFN), the world’s largest exhibitions for information technology and communications.

Led by Chief Scientist Demertris Skourides, along with members of the Research & Innovation Foundation, eight pioneering Cypriot businesses participated in the prestigious event.

The Cypriot delegation, comprised of companies like Embio Diagnostics, Energyintel Services Ltd, Mirror3D Lab Ltd, Irerobot Ltd, Intellar Innovative Solutions Ltd, CY.R.I.C, Cocoon Creations Services Limited, and TototheoTrading Ltd, showcased their products and services at the Cypriot pavilion within the exhibition.

The announcement noted that this provided them with a unique opportunity to present their offerings to thousands of visitors.

At the same, RIF representatives briefed international entities on the technological and innovative landscape in Cyprus.

They outlined the country’s research, innovation, and technology strategies, as well as various tools and incentives available in Cyprus.

This effort aimed to position Cyprus as an attractive destination for innovative businesses.

It should be noted that the annual exhibition attracts the interest of thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and scientists from around the world. Notably, Cyprus’ pavilion was visited by George Michaelides, Commissioner of Communications.

The announcement concluded by saying that Cyprus’ participation in this global event aligns with the foundation’s efforts to showcase the country’s innovation ecosystem internationally and support innovative businesses in the country.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

