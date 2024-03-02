March 2, 2024

Three Paphos men arrested for burglaries

By Tom Cleaver01
Three men from Paphos, aged 36, 37 and 40, were arrested on Friday night in connection with a spate of burglaries which have hit the town in recent weeks.

Paphos police director Nikos Tsappis explained that police had conducted “coordinated searches” in various residences and other properties overnight.

During one of the searches, he said, various items were found “for which no satisfactory evidence was given” by the three residents of the house. They were all arrested as a result.

Some of the items found were identified by the owner of a house which has been recently burgled, while the 40-year-old admitted to having committed three burglaries.

Police examinations found that one of the trio had been living illegally in Cyprus, while they also found “a device which emits nitrous oxide”, also known as laughing gas or noz, on his person.

