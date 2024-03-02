March 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds throughout the day

By Staff Reporter01
clouds february
File photo

Initially bright and sunny weather on Saturday will succumb to cloud cover, rain, and even possible storms as the day goes on.

Winds will also strengthen as the day goes on, reaching five on the Beaufort scale, causing rough seas off the island’s coasts.

Temperatures are set to rise to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 13 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, increased cloud cover is expected to give isolated showers and even the odd thunderstorm, mainly in the west and north of the island.

Temperatures will drop to eight degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a chilly three degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost will form.

Cloud cover will persist through Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of rain and storms throughout, with lower temperatures also expected from Sunday.

Avatar photo

