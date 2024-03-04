March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus at risk of terror attack – Diko

By Andria Kades045
file photo: an raf typhoon aircraft takes off to join the u.s. led coalition from raf akrotiri
An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen

The foreign ministry has not allayed concerns that Cyprus is at risk for a terror attack over the use of the British Bases, Diko MP Christos Orphanides charged on Monday.

Orphanides had written to permanent secretary of the foreign ministry Kyriacos Kouros, arguing that the use of the Akrotiri bases as a launchpad to attack Houthi positions in Yemen puts Cyprus at risk of a terrorist attack.

“Outsiders may not distinguish between the British bases and Cyprus. They see bombs are sent from Cyprus,” Orphanides argued, putting the country at high risk of retaliation.

Kouros, who previously headed the secret service, responded outlining that “the Republic of Cyprus is not involved in any operation of a military nature.

“The security of Cyprus and the population on the island, as well as relations with states in the region, are the government’s highest priority and are given priority in contacts with the British side.”

Kouros stressed that the foreign ministry is in constant cooperation with the secret service, evaluating information aimed at preventing and protecting the country from issues of national security and terrorist attacks.

Orphanides however told the Cyprus Mail on Monday he was not reassured in the slightest by this response.

He said many of Cyprus’ critical assets for the economy were concentrated in Vasiliko – the cement company, the fuel storage terminal and the port.

“If someone throws a bomb there, what happened in Mari will pale in comparison.”

He was referring the July 2011 Mari blast, when a large amount of ammunition and military explosives kept in shipping containers at the naval base self-detonated, killing 13 people and injuring a further 62.

Orphanides expressed his ire that Kouros’ response “suggests that measures are not being taken to inform the Republic of Cyprus about what is happening at the bases.

The British can do whatever they want.”

The UK is not required to brief Cyprus on the use of the bases, as it is sovereign territory on the island.

Orphanides said he understood this but “Cyprus should ask for information over the use of the bases.”

President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus is taking all measures to ensure national security remains intact.

In January, hundreds protested at the Akrotiri bases over their use on the war in Gaza and for attacks in Yemen.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Tatar decries UN Resolution 186 on Unficyp anniversary

Tom Cleaver

Money-laundering suspicions after theft

Staff Reporter

Deposit interest rates decrease in January, according to CBC

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Andrestinos Papadopoulos dead at 88

Staff Reporter

President praises Unficyp’s 60-year role in peace building (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Zahra street fight suspects ‘were handing out golf clubs’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign