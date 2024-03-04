March 4, 2024

Greens include Turkish Cypriot on Euro-election ballot

The Green party has included a Turkish Cypriot, Oz Karahan, on its ballot for June’s European elections.

They have become only the second political party represented in parliament to do so, with Akel having been the first with Niyazi Kizilyurek in 2019.

This year’s elections will represent Karahan’s second run to become an MEP, after he was included on newspaper editor Sener Levent’s Jasmine Movement list five years ago.

He described his inclusion on the Green party’s list as “historic” and commended the Green party’s commitment to “a truly democratic Cyprus”.

Our ongoing mission is to fight for the liberation of our country and to intervene in the decisions made by the European Union which affect our lives. We will work to create a prosperous future for young Cypriots on this island and combat and structure to its demographic structure,” he said.

Elsewhere, Volt Cyprus will also have a Turkish Cypriot on its ballot; the party’s secretary-general Hulusi Kilim.

 

