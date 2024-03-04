March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Hellenic: ‘My Account 18-25’ offers youth exclusive benefits

By Press Release01
Hellenic: 'My Account 18-25' offers youth exclusive benefits

For young people, financial independence starts with opening a bank account. And knowing their needs well, Hellenic has created ‘My Account 18-25’ – an account that’s as flexible and unique as youth themselves.

My Account 18-25 is designed exclusively for young people. It offers easy access to funds, favourable charges, unique privileges, excellent customer service and, of course, access to all Hellenic digital channels.

As its name suggests, the account is targeted to 18- to 25-year-olds. No account opening or maintenance fees apply. With My Account 18-25, customers can make standing orders, access their account through all the Bank’s digital channels, with the option for an overdraft limit up to €1,200 and a favourable interest rate. The account also features instant SMS alerts for every transaction, providing enhanced security, as well as funds withdrawals and deposits without notice.

Hellenic: 'My Account 18-25' offers youth exclusive benefits

Along with the Ocean Debit card, Hellenic offers its young customers a complete privileges-and-benefits package, among which are included:

  • Free cash withdrawals in euro from any ATM around the world
  • Zero cash withdrawal charges for withdrawals in a foreign currency (up to €250 within the same month)
  • Zero currency conversion charges for transactions in a foreign currency (up to €300 within the same month)
  • Free travel insurance
  • Participation in the Blue Cards Rewards Scheme

Applying for a My Account 18-25 is easy, and can be done by completing Hellenic Bank’s online form at: www.hellenicbank.com/en/personal/open-account

For more information about My Account 18-25, visit: https://hbcy.me/myaccount18-25

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

XM sponsorship of ARIS supports Cyprus’ startup ecosystem

Press Release

Support Pink: Bean Bar drive for Europa Donna Cyprus

Press Release

PrivilEDGE club: BoC redefines private, affluent banking

Press Release

Century Travel taking 2025 Marella Cruises bookings

Press Release

EKO Cyprus to cooperate with island’s Fire Service

Press Release

OPAP sponsors Cyprus run of Denissi play to benefit Red Cross

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign