March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, rains

By Staff Reporter00
weather clouds

Monday will see temporarily increased clouds mainly on the west and north coasts with a chance of rain in the north. Showers or a short storm are expected in the mountains, the interior, in the southeast and east. Temperatures will rise to 19C inland, 20C on the coast and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially weak and later moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 5C in the interior, 8C on the coasts and 3C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mostly north-westerly to north-easterly light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Tuesday will start off clear, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Local rains and a possible isolated storm are expected later, mainly on the west and north coasts, while snow or sleet may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorms. Rains are expected to continue on Thursday with storms possible, mainly in the mountains and in the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Tuesday, mainly in the interior and the mountains, with a small drop on Wednesday bringing temperatures in line with seasonal averages.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

A diamond jubilee of Cyprus’ stagnation

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for assault and ‘inciting terror’

Staff Reporter

One in three Cypriots ‘is overweight’

Tom Cleaver

Archbishop: Turkey plans complete occupation of Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Govt issues anti-navtex, refuting Turkish claim

Tom Cleaver

Immerse yourself in theatre experience on love

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign