March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Further remand after fight at Paphos mall

By Rony J. El Daccache02
paphos court

A 27-year-old man was remanded for three days on Tuesday in connection with the fracas at Kings Avenue Mall in Paphos on Saturday, bringing to nine the total number of arrests made for the case.

Local media reports have linked him to the 21-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday for carrying out an assault and leaving three men hospitalised.

A further seven other individuals were arrested outside the mall on Monday and handed four-day remand orders for conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, unlawful assembly and carrying weapons to incite terror.

“Police examinations suggest that the seven individuals were heading to a specific location with the intention of locating other individuals and engaging in conflict with them,” Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou said.

The investigations are still ongoing.

