March 6, 2024

Bomb goes off in Strovolos

By Staff Reporter00
The police have launched an investigation after an explosion occurred in the early hours of the morning in the Nicosia suburb of Strovolos on Wednesday.

The explosion happened at around 4.40am in a parking space outside a residential property.

Police cordoned the area off and carried out examinations in the area, from which they deduced that the explosion had been caused by a high-powered improvised explosive device.

A garage door and a fence were damaged as a result of the explosion. The property’s owner is currently absent abroad.

