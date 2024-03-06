March 6, 2024

Conservation work completed at Neta church

By Tom Cleaver098
church
The renovated church

Conservation work at the Ayios Sergios and Vakhos church in the village of Neta, in the Karpas peninsula, has been completed, Turkish Cypriot co-chairman of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage Ali Tuncay said on Wednesday.

Tuncay explained that the church is located among the ruins of an old settlement in the southeast of the village which dates back to the 12th century.

incompatible additions to the historical movement were removed and worn stones were replaced,” with damaged areas of the church also refurbished.

Parts of the church, he said, have been completely rebuilt, while work has been done on the exterior and interior of its roof.

He added that work on the Hamidiye mosque in Lefkara is nearing its completion, and that an event will be held at the mosque to celebrate its conservation on March 26.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

