March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Deputy minister promotes Ayia Napa’s cultural wealth

By Staff Reporter01
Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού – Συνέντευξη Τύπου unesco
Deputy minister for culture Vassiliki Kassianidou [File photo]

Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou has proposed further ways of promoting Ayia Napa as a tourist destination through the creation of cultural routes.

During a tour of Famagusta by the minister on Sunday, means of highlighting the cultural and religious wealth of the region were discussed, including areas of archaeological interest recently uncovered.

“Among its objectives the deputy ministry aims to create cultural routes, in collaboration with the deputy ministry of tourism, to highlight monuments and [areas] as well as the cultural landscape,” Kassianidou said.

Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettos welcomed the statement of the minister, saying the municipality looked forward to cooperating with the ministry, and that the routes would highlight important reference points of the district, and enrich the visitors’ experience.

During her tour, Kassianidou visited the medieval monastery of Ayia Napa, where she was briefed by the Metropolitan of Constantia and Famagusta Vasilios and the mayor about maintenance work and updated on the progress towards converting the monastery to a museum.

The municipality of Ayia Napa is cooperating with the department of antiquities on this work, expected to be completed in a few months.

