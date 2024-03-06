March 6, 2024

Financial aid for Limassol and Kormakitis storm victims

The government on Wednesday decided to send financial aid to those affected by storms in Limassol and the village of Kormakitis earlier this year.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said payments will be made “immediately”.

He said that in Limassol, 191 residential properties, 19 commercial properties and 104 vehicles were damaged in the storms, and said the government will provide 80 per cent of the cost of repairs up to a maximum of €20,000.

He added that those whose property was insured will be offered a maximum of €3,000 – the amount deducted from the excess waiver.

Those wishing to apply for financial aid have until March 15 to do so, and their applications will be examined by a three-member panel consisting of a civil engineer and technicians from the Limassol municipality.

Regarding Kormakitis, Ioannou said, “the affected private properties were not covered by insurance due to being in areas out of the government’s control,” and that therefore a “specific” amount of financial aid will be sent to the village.

The government currently estimates that it will offer a total of €87,086 for residential properties, while the Kormakitis Maronite village council will be offered €48,000 to repair infrastructure and road networks.

He added that the government will cover in full the cost of damage to private residential properties up to €1,000 and will cover 80 per cent of the cost of damage over €1,000.

Kormakitis was hit by storms at the end of January, with the village’s Maronite mukhtar Valentinos Koumetou saying roads had been flooded with gushing water and at least seven houses inhabited by elderly residents had suffered damage or been evacuated.

“Luckily younger residents who have moved to the village were at hand to assist the elderly,” he said. “I have not witnessed such a phenomenon in over 60 years.”

Two weeks later, intense weather and two tornadoes caused “biblical destruction” in Limassol.

Yermasoyia mayor Kyriakos Xydias described the damage caused by the storms as “massive and unprecedented”.

