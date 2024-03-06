March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, strong winds

By Staff Reporter00
spring weather
Wheat field ripening in Argaka, Paphos [Photo: Iole Damaskinos]

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with rains and a possible short storm expected in the west and in the mountains, and on the east coast. Temperatures will rise to 19C in the interior and on the west coast, 22C on the southeast coast, 20C on the remaining coasts, and 9C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort and on the south coast, up to very strong, 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will see clouds and rains in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 8C inland, 13C on the west coast, 10C on the remaining coasts, and 3C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mainly south-to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly clear with isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly remaining close to or slightly above average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

UN envoy Maria Holguin to visit UK, Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kot-Kot: a solution for Cyprus’ waste problem

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus industrial index up by 0.3 per cent in December 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Where are the women to go?

Iole Damaskinos

‘Spy van’ link to latest US sanctions

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign