March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Von der Leyen expected in Cyprus to discuss sea corridor

By Iole Damaskinos01
gaza child
A wounded Palestinian four-year-old who lost 14 family members in an Israeli strike tended by her grandmother [Reuters]

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is expected to visit Cyprus this week to discuss implementation of the maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) a government source had confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the development is related to US interest in the humanitarian corridor.

The head of the EU commission is expected to arrive on the island on Thursday or Friday after the conclusion of the European People’s Party (EPP) meeting in Bucharest, Romania.

According to the same information, President Nikos Christodoulides, will also speak on Thursday at the EPP session, where Von der Leyen’s candidacy for a second term with the support of the pan-European center-right party is expected to be ratified.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Von der Leyen said she had held a telephone conversation with Christodoulides during which they discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She added that the commission will support the implementation of the maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus.

Meanwhile on Tuesday the website of the Israeli newspaper Maariv said a decision would be made by the Israeli state on Thursday in relation to the sea corridor.

According to the news site, the humanitarian aid will be purchased and transported by sea at the expense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ship that will carry the humanitarian aid will first head to Cyprus, where a special Israeli security team will check the ship’s cargo and, upon completion of the check, the ship will sail to the shores of Gaza.

The Israeli publication did not specify exactly where the ship carrying humanitarian aid would dock, in order to reach the civilians in the Palestinian enclave, who are facing mass starvation according to international aid agencies including Doctors Without Borders, who said effectively no aid has been allowed in for months.

According to the source, UAE leadership insisted that the trial run of the Cyprus-Gaza sea corridor be carried out before the start of the holy month of Ramadan (which begins on Sunday), in order to identify any weaknesses and correct them, with the aim of providing humanitarian help throughout the Muslim holiday.

Cyprus’ maritime humanitarian corridor dubbed ‘Amalthia’ was recently discussed during a visit by US officials to Cyprus. On Sunday US National Security representative John Kirby, stated that the discussion on the transfer of humanitarian supplies to Gaza by sea could possibly be routed through Cyprus, although he added that the idea was at an early stage.

The corridor has sparked mixed reactions, with Palestine saying it is opposed to the initiative, amid fears Israel may instrumentalise it to displace Palestinians. Cyprus’ government has stressed the corridor will only be used for aid.

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

