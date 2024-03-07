March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides and Annita to speak at EPP conference

By Tom Cleaver00
annita christodoulides christos photo
File photo: Nikos Christodoulides and Annita Demetriou (Christos Theodorides)

Both President Nikos Christodoulides and House President Annita Demetriou will speak at the second day of the European People’s Party (EPP) conference in Bucharest on Thursday.

The conference, which unites centre-right political parties from across Europe, is expected on Thursday to ratify its nomination of Ursula von der Leyen for President of the European Commission – the role she has held since 2019 when she replaced Jean-Claude Juncker.

As well as giving his address, Christodoulides is also expected to hold meetings with other EPP-aligned heads of government and representatives of European Union institutions.

Demetriou, as the leader of an EPP-aligned party, will cast a vote in the election for the caucus’ European Commission presidential candidate.

Von der Leyen has stood unopposed for the EPP’s nomination, but French party Les Republicains have voiced their discontent with her candidacy.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis are expected to announce the results of the vote on Thursday afternoon.

After the end of proceedings, von der Leyen is due to fly to Cyprus on Thursday evening.

She is expected to meet with Christodoulides on Friday to discuss matters related to a maritime humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

After the meeting, she will visit the port of Larnaca’s Search and Rescue centre, before holding a press conference.

Speaking on Wednesday about von der Leyen’s visit, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said, “what is of particular importance is that there is a growing recognition of the added value of a sea corridor for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza, and this proves that we can deliver humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.”

Despite the EU and Cyprus being in favour of the idea of Cyprus’ humanitarian corridor, Palestine itself seems to be less enamoured.

The country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday evening it “is convinced that Israel’s insistence on opening sea lanes and preventing the passage of land aid through the existing corridors and entrances is aimed at implementing the occupation government’s plan to perpetuate the occupation”.

It added that Israel aims to “separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip and continue the displacement of our people.”

It said it “condemns the occupation government’s obstruction of the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, particularly its northern part”, and that it “demands the opening of all crossing points for the entry of humanitarian aid.”

Israeli newspaper Maariv said the country’s government would make a decision over the corridor’s feasibility.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s weather: Isolated rain and storms

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

A quarter of Cypriot children victims of bullying

Nikolaos Prakas

Now or never: solve the Cyprus problem, UN says

Andria Kades

Gaza aid due to sail soon from Cyprus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign