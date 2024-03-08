March 8, 2024

Four-year sentence for man found with 2kg of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver09
A 25-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday after being convicted of possessing cannabis with the intent to supply.

The man had been arrested after a package containing 319 grammes of cannabis sent from abroad and addressed to him was intercepted by police.

They then searched his home in Larnaca, finding two more kilograms of cannabis.

