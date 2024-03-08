March 8, 2024

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist01
guest1

Vegetarian stew

1.5 large onions, diced

3 inches of fresh ginger, julienned

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks of celery

1 large courgette

1/2 head of Chinese broccoli

2 orange carrots

1 purple carrot

1 can of chickpeas

1 can of coconut milk

1 cup of soya chunks (presoaked)

1/2 teaspoon of ground turmeric

1/2 of ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 vegetable stock cube

 

Sauté onion, ginger and garlic for three minutes

Add carrots for a further three minutes

Add zucchini and celery for two more minutes

Add broccoli and soya chunks for two more minutes

Add chickpeas and seasoning

Then add all the coconut milk and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes

Serve over rice or any grain of preference

 

 

guest2Vegan English Pancakes

1.5 cups of all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

3/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of aquafaba

3/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of agave syrup

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1.75 cups of plant based milk (I used coconut)

 

Mix the dry ingredients together

Add all the wet ingredients except for the milk

Stir in well

Add the milk in stages and whisk by hand to make sure there are no lumps

Allow to sit for about 10-15 minutes

In a large frying pan, put a little vegan butter (or oil) to lightly cover the bottom

Allow to heat to medium heat

Pour one quarter of the pancake mixture into the centre of the pan and allow to flow outwards to thinly cover the base

Let it cook for approximately five minutes

You can turn over the edges to see that it’s becoming golden and small bubbles will appear at the top

Turn over gently

The second side will only take a couple of minutes

Serve flat or folded over with a sprinkling of sugar and squeeze of fresh lemon

Note: the first pancake invariably doesn’t turn out too great, especially if you don’t leave it for long enough. This mix should make you about four large pancakes.

 

If you would like to receive more including a free recipe book and to get emails with healthy living tips, live zooms sessions and attend physical events at a discount, join Farahs Club for just €1. https://www.farahs.club/products/subscription

