March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia to begin construction of student apartments

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Construction on twenty student apartments/dormitories will begin in March in Nicosia, worth €1.9 million, the Nicosia municipality announced on Friday.

Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and the head of the company developing the apartments, C, Rushas Trading & Development signed contracts for the work to begin on Friday.

The apartments will be built on Aristidou Street and will be 28 square metres in size. One of the apartments will be made as accessible for disabled individuals.

The apartments will be equipped with electrical appliances, an oven, a refrigerator, a washing machine, air conditioners and fixed furniture.

In addition, a photovoltaic electricity generation system, internet services and security systems (cameras) and keypad access will be installed.

The municipality said that the works are expected to start in March 2024 and last for 14 months.

The project budget amounts to €1,946,059 plus VAT. The project is supported by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism under the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan, the statement concluded.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

