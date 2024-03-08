March 8, 2024

Second suspect arrested for stealing 100kgs of copper

By Staff Reporter
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday as a second suspect in connection with the theft of 100kgs of copper last month.

The man is expected to be brought before the Famagusta District Court on Saturday to be remanded.

Police said the offence was committed on February 28. However, the case was reported on March 1, by a 46-year-old man who runs an electrical goods shop in Paralimni.

According to the complaint, around 10am in the morning of February 28, an unknown person entered a field maintained by the 46-year-old man, next to his shop and stole from it a quantity of copper weighing about 100 kilogrammes.

According to the complainant, the copper was surplus from the air conditioners he was installing. The perpetrator’s movements were recorded by the CCTV.

For the same case, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and was put under a four-day remand.

