March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen in critical condition after motorbike crash

By Tom Cleaver01
collision
A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a car on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Ayios Pavlos Avenue in the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios at around 8pm, with the man’s motorcycle colliding with a car driven by an 84-year-old man.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Nicosia General hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

