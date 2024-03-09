March 9, 2024

Light rain expected on the weekend, temperatures set to rise

By Nikolaos Prakas08
light rain
File photo

Isolated light rain is expected to fall in areas across the island on Saturday, the met service said, with the weather for the next three days set to be mostly clear.

According to the met office, temperatures will rise to about 21 degrees C inland and on the coast, while in the mountains, temperatures will rise to 11 degrees.

In the evening the weather will be mostly clear, with temperatures expected to fall to five degrees inland, eight on the coast, and one degree in the mountains.

The weather on Sunday will mostly clear for the most areas, with some isolated storms expected in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday and continue to rise through Tuesday.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

