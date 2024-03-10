March 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle EastUSAWorld

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

By Reuters News Service00
humanitarian aid for gaza is loaded on a platform next to the spanish ngo open arms rescue vessel at the port of larnaca
Humanitarian aid for Gaza is loaded on a platform next to the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel at the port of Larnaca, Cyprus March 10, 2024

 The U.S. Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave.

The General Frank S. Besson left Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia “less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The logistics support vessel is “carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies,” it said.

Biden’s announcement in his State of the Union address on Thursday followed U.N. warnings of widespread famine among Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians five months after Israel launched its offensive in the narrow strip in response to an attack by Hamas militants.

Gaza has no port infrastructure. The U.S. initially plans to use Cyprus, which is offering a process for screening cargoes that will include Israel officials, removing the need for security checks in Gaza.

Most of Gaza’s people are now internally displaced, with severe bottlenecks in aid deliveries at land border checkpoints.

Gaza has been under an Israeli navy blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave. There have been few direct sea arrivals since then.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Green taxes: ‘pay now, or later…but you have to pay’

Elias Hazou

Ireland to keep ‘sexist’ constitutional language about mother’s role

Reuters News Service

Arrest for smuggled tobacco

Staff Reporter

UNRWA chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ some donors will resume funding soon

Reuters News Service

Aid for Gaza should leave from Larnaca by Sunday (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign