March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
OceaniaWorld

At least 50 injured after ‘technical problem’ on LATAM flight to Auckland, NZ Herald reports

By Reuters News Service04
latam airlines group (lan chile) boeing 787 9 dreamliner cc bgk
File photo

At least 50 people were hurt on Monday, mostly with minor injuries, after LATAM Airlines told the New Zealand Herald that a “technical problem” had caused a “strong movement” during a flight from Sydney to Auckland.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware. The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

A spokesman for the South American airline told the Herald there had been a “technical problem” on the flight that affected some crew and passengers, without providing further details.

Hato Hone St John ambulance treated roughly 50 people at the airport, a spokesperson told Reuters. One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries, they added.

The NZ Herald quoted a passenger who said she experienced a “quick little drop” during the flight.

Boeing and LATAM did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the cause and nature of the incident.

