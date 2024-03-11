March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior ministry calls on voters to register

By Rony J. El Daccache03
vote4

The interior ministry on Monday urged would-be voters to “submit timely applications” to be registered on the electoral roll, as the deadline of April 2 for June’s elections near.

The April deadline concerns local government and European Parliament elections, which are set to take place simultaneously on June 9.

All citizens of Cyprus and the European Union who reside in Cyprus and are over the age of 18 on election day – those born on or after June 9, 2006 – have the right to vote.

Those aged 25 years old and over can register online at elections.gov.cy.

Paper applications can be obtained from district administrations, Citizens’ Service Centres and post offices, and can also be downloaded from the Electoral Service’s website and submitted at the same locations.

Polling stations will also be open overseas, in Greece, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

Related Posts

Netanyahu said to be behind idea of humanitarian aid corridor

Nikolaos Prakas

UK TV show shot in Cyprus airs tonight

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrests after livestock stolen

Jonathan Shkurko

Underage teen found driving

Jonathan Shkurko

Five arrested for illegal stay in Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Christodoulides to meet UN envoy Holguin

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign