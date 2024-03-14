March 14, 2024

Special measures for Apoel-Omonia clash

By Tom Cleaver00
omonia web
In line with the Cyprus Football Association’s blanket ban on away fans until the end of the season due to fan violence, only 50 Omonia fans will be able to attend (photo courtesy of Omonoiafc.com.cy)

The police on Thursday announced a raft of special measures for Saturday’s ‘Derby of the Eternal Enemies’ football clash between Apoel and Omonia.
The game will be played at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia and will kick off at 4pm.

In line with the Cyprus Football Association’s blanket ban on away fans until the end of the season due to fan violence, only 50 Omonia fans will be able to attend, with their names included on an exclusive list.

Gates at the stadium will be open from 2pm, with fans urged to arrive no later than half an hour before kick-off “so as to avoid delays and potentially suffering injuries.”

The police also clarified that those who arrive late will be allowed to enter the ground after the match begins.
Upon entry to the ground, fans must show their ticket and their fan card, while fans under the age of 18 may also be asked to present their identity card.

Apoel fans will be housed in the west, east, and south stands of the stadium, and will be urged to head to the stadium via the GSP roundabout and Anexartisias avenue. Those driving to the ground will be encouraged to park their vehicles in the western and southern car parks.

Tickets will be on sale on matchday at the ticket offices on the western side of the ground for Apoel fans only from 2pm .

The 50 Omonia fans will be housed in the north stand, which has a capacity of 4700, and will be encouraged to travel to the ground on Spyros Kyprianou avenue and on Demetrios Vikelas street. Those travelling by car will be encouraged to park in the northern car park.
Fences will also be erected outside the northeast and northwest corners of the ground, with no Apoel fans allowed outside the northern end of the stadium.

Police have said it is “strictly forbidden” for fans to bring flares, firecrackers, or any other dangerous objects into the ground.

They added that it is “also prohibited to consume alcoholic beverages both inside and outside the stadium.”
In addition, they said, “the unfurling of banners with political, abusive, or other provocative content, clothing with political slogans, or the writing of slogans in the surrounding area, on the walls of the stadium or anywhere else” is also forbidden.

Fans wearing motorcycle helmets or any other face coverings, or those carrying shoulder bags, will be prohibited from entering the ground. Climbing up fences inside the ground is also prohibited.
The police added that “anyone who does not follow the above rules may be ejected from the stadium without warning and without having any legal recourse against the stadium’s authorities, even if they hold a valid match ticket.
“They also risk being arrested and severely fined.”

In addition, they said, parking cars on the roundabout above the motorway or on the sides of roads near the ground is also illegal.

The police said they will be “at the stadium to protect fans.”

Apoel currently sit top of the First Division, three points clear of second place Aris Limassol. Omonia are in fourth place, four points behind AEK in the third and final European spot and eight points off the top.
Apoel won the last meeting between the sides 3-0 in December.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

