March 15, 2024

Arrest made in money laundering case

By Jonathan Shkurko0353
File photo

Police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of being the recipient of millions of euros brought to Cyprus since August 2023 by a 31-year-old woman from Ukraine.

The man will be brought before the court for a detention order on Friday.

The woman, who is accused of transferring a total of €8 million to Cyprus in recent months, appeared before the Larnaca district court on March 7 and was ordered to remain in custody until April 17, when she will appear before the criminal court to respond to 60 charges related to money laundering.

The woman was arrested for money laundering and remanded after reporting that she had been robbed of €420,000 in cash.

According to reports, testimonies were obtained that, before police arrived at the scene, the woman entered a restaurant and handed a paper bag containing money that had fallen to the ground during the robbery to an unknown person.

She has refused to name the person to whom she allegedly handed the money.

The case is also being investigated by the anti-money laundering unit (Mokas).

 

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

