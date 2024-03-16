Christodoulides meeting Holguin

March 16, 2024

The United Nations Secretary-general’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin is meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday morning.

Holguin arrived at the Presidential palace at 9.35am for her second meeting with Christodoulides this week.

She is expected to leave Cyprus on Sunday, having also met twice with Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar.

During her current stay on the island, she has also met with political parties from both sides, with both the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KTTO), with both Nicosia Mayors Constantinos Yiorkadjis and Mehmet Harmanci, and various civil society groups.

A “close associate” of Holguin is expected to remain on the island after she departs, to act as her “eyes and ears”. The date of her next visit to Cyprus has not yet been confirmed.

