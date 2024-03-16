March 16, 2024

Christodoulides to travel to Egypt

President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides is to visit Egypt on Sunday to take part in an international summit.

The summit will also be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The European Union’s strategic and comprehensive partnership with Egypt is set to be inaugurated at the summit, with a joint declaration to be signed by Von der Leyen and el-Sisi.

The partnership pertains to a total of six pillars, related to political relations, economic stability, trade and investment, migration and mobility, security and demography, and human capital.

In addition to the summit, Christodoulides will hold a bilateral meeting with el-Sisi before a joint meeting with all seven heads of government and further talks between the delegations of the participating countries.

In the evening, el-Sisi will host a meal in honour of the six European leaders.

The government said Cyprus’ invite to the summit “highlights the geostrategic role of Cyprus in the region, as the closest EU member state, but also as a member state which maintains excellent relations with all neighbouring states.”

