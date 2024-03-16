March 16, 2024

Four wanted for vandalism and attacking construction workers

By Tom Cleaver01
police crime scene 03
File photo

Police in Limassol issued arrest warrants on Saturday against four people who allegedly vandalised a construction site and attacked construction workers.

They said the incident occurred at around 8pm on Friday and began when three employees of the construction company who live on site heard loud noises.

The workers said they saw two people coming down the stairs of the under-construction building towards its ground floor, and managed to stop one, while the other ran away “and disappeared”.

At the same time, four people in a car approached the construction site and attacked the workers, managing at the same time to free the man who had been held up by the workers.

The workers then called the police, and one worker was taken by ambulance to hospital with bruises on his face and lips. He was subsequently discharged.

The other two workers said they did not wish to see a doctor, despite having sustained “visible injuries”.

Police said an under-construction on the first floor of the building had been vandalised but have not yet been able to determine the cost of the vandalism so far.

They added that evidence has emerged against the four who are now wanted, and that one is allegedly owed €900 by the construction company.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

