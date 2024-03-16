March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RugbySport

Ireland beat Scotland to retain Six Nations title

By Reuters News Service00
six nations championship ireland v scotland
Ireland's Andrew Porter celebrates scoring their second try

Ireland held firm to beat Scotland 17-13 in a tight match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and clinch back-to-back Six Nations titles for the second time in 11 years.

After England denied them a bid for successive Grand Slams last week, a sluggish Ireland looked at risk of relinquishing their grip on the title and giving the English something to play for in Paris after eking out an unconvincing 7-6 halftime lead.

Andy Farrell’s men showed far more intent straight after the break, however, pushing hard until Andrew Porter’s 65th-minute try put daylight between the sides, only for a late Huw Jones try and an Irish yellow card to set up a nervy finish.

The victory kept Ireland too far ahead of second-placed England, who play France in the final game of the championship later on Saturday. Scotland finished with two wins and three losses.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup quarters with injury-time goals

Reuters News Service

Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

Reuters News Service

Tottenham target fourth, Luton host Forest in relegation dogfight

Reuters News Service

Liverpool draw Atalanta in Europa League, Leverkusen face West Ham

Reuters News Service

Man City draw Real in Champions League, Barca face PSG

Reuters News Service

Fergie time at Cheltenham as ex-Man Utd manager does the double

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign