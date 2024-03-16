March 16, 2024

Monastery scandal ‘plagues whole society’

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday the scandal engulfing the Osiou Avvakoum monastery “plagues the whole society.”

Speaking to journalists, he added, “I can assure society, the Cypriot people, that everything that needs to be done, will be done.”

“We have even appointed independent investigators because some matters which should be investigated are being left behind,” he added.

He said, “it is important that after the investigative procedures are completed that, without interfering with the judiciary, decisions are made immediately.”

It emerged last week that two monks at the monastery in question had allegedly been found with €800,000 in cash and had been captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with one another.

The attorney-general’s office on Thursday appointed two investigators to examine any possible criminal offences related to the case.

