March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested for setting car on fire

By Tom Cleaver01
handcuffs 08
File photo

A 29-year-old man from the Paphos district was arrested on Saturday after having set fire to a car on Friday evening.

The car was parked on a street in the village of Lemba, in the Paphos district, and was set ablaze at around 6pm on Friday.

The fire was put out, but not before the car had been completely destroyed by the flames.

Investigations led police to believe the 29-year-old set the car on fire, and he was arrested. The police added their belief that the fire was set “maliciously”.

When questioned by police, the man allegedly admitted to having set the vehicle on fire.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

