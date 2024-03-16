March 16, 2024

Prisoner in north makes failed escape attempt

Turkish Cypriot police, police car, north police, police department
File photo: police car in the north

A 25-year-old prisoner in the north made an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to escape on Saturday.

The man, a 25-year-old Pakistani national, was being housed in the north’s old prison building, in northern Nicosia’s industrial zone.

He scaled the prison’s perimeter wall at around 2.30pm, before being spotted in a fenced area just outside the walls.

Police then detained him and put him back in prison.

He had been jailed last year after a series of burglaries and robberies at shops, including a burglary in May in which he stole a man’s car keys from inside his house and then drove off in the car.

He also stole seven tablets and five laptops from an electronics shop, and multiple other electronic devices from another house.

The police’s investigation into the escape attempt is ongoing.

image
