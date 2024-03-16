March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Increased clouds and isolated showers

By Staff Reporter01
rain fregkeskos kekkou ormidiaweb
File photo: Clouds over Ormidia Photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Saturday’s weather is expected to see increased cloud cover across the island, punctuated by isolated showers.

Temperatures are set to rise to a high of 22 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will remain light to moderate, between three and four on the Beaufort scale, but with stronger winds possible in the afternoon.

Clear weather is expected overnight, with temperatures expected to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, nine degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and two degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost will form.

Partial cloud will persist through Sunday, with isolated showers possible, with similar weather expected on Green Monday, mostly in the afternoon and mostly in the eastern half of the island.

Heightened levels of dust are expected in the atmosphere on Green Monday and on Tuesday.

