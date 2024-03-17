March 17, 2024

Ten new traffic cameras in Limassol

Ten new fixed traffic cameras will start operating in Limassol on Tuesday at three positions.

From the ten cameras, four will monitor for drivers passing through a red light, passing the line at junctions and speed at the junction of Franklin Roosevelt and Omonias.

Another four cameras will check for the same violations at the junction of Nikos Pattichis and Spyros Kyprianos.

The final two cameras are along the port road to Kato Polemidia, which will monitor speed.

The aim of the new cameras is to reduce serious and fatal traffic accidents, police said.

