March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Underage driver stopped in Paphos

By Katy Turner00
File photo

An underage driver with two underage passengers was stopped in Paphos, police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said on Sunday.

A 16-year-old was reported after the vehicle he was driving was stopped by police on Saturday.

The car belonged to the teen’s father who was called in for questioning while the car was taken in until the investigation is completed.

Other traffic offences in the Paphos district in the last 72 hours include a 40-year-old taxi driver who tested positive to drugs and a 33-year-old driver found with 4.5g of cannabis.

Meanwhile, an official operating a mobile traffic camera in Chlorakas reported that a driver had stopped his car, swore at him and threatened him. Investigations showed it was a 25-year-old resident who is being sought.

thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries.

