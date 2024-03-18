March 18, 2024

Kombos briefs EU counterparts on aid corridor

By Source: Cyprus News Agency05
kombos
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday said he would brief his counterparts at the EU Foreign Affairs Council about the “Amalthea” plan.

In a post on “X”, Kombos, who is in Brussels for the EU Foreign Affairs Council, said that, at the beginning of the Summit, they are to have an informal exchange of views, via video conference, with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

He also notes that other issues on the Council’s agenda include the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, developments in Belarus, and the situation in the Middle East, while he is to brief his counterparts about the “Amalthea” plan, Nicosia’ initiative for a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Cyprus.

According to Kombos, the Council will also review a series of issues in the international current affairs, with focus on the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the situation in the Niger and Haiti.

