Met office issues yellow weather warning for Green Monday

By Nikolaos Prakas01
The met office issued a yellow weather warning for Green Monday, as isolated showers are expected throughout the day.

According to the met office, isolated storms are expected more in the mountains and in the eastern areas of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 21 degrees inland and on the coast, and nine degrees C in the mountains.

The weather warning will be in effect until 6pm.

In the evening, the weather will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall to 13 degrees in the on the eastern coasts, 12 degrees on the rest of the coast, and three degrees in the mountains,

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated storms.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

