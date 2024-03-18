March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President discusses next inter-governmental summit with Egypt

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. with President Christodoulides,

President Nikos Christodoulides discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, among other things the intention to schedule the next Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit, as well as the next trilateral summit with Greece, CNA has learnt.

According to information CNA has obtained on Monday, the two leaders, during their meeting in Cairo on Sunday, discussed the organisation of the next trilateral summit with Greece and the Cyprus-Egypt intergovernmental summit, as well as energy cooperation, the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the resolution of the crisis, but also bilateral relations.

According to the same information, what was mainly discussed was the intention to schedule the two conferences.

As far as the Cyprus issue is concerned, CNA was informed that even though Egypt was improving its relations with Turkey, it continues to maintain its principled stance on this specific issue.

The same sources said that the presence of the Republic of Cyprus at the Summit in Cairo was proof of the role that the international community, and especially the EU, assigns to Cyprus as regards the region. The presence of just a few leaders together with the European Commission proves how the active diplomatic footprint of Cyprus is now recognised, they said, noting that the Republic of Cyprus had been in favour of a strategic relationship between the EU with Egypt because of the common interests, challenges and opportunities.

President Christodoulides was in Cairo to participate in a meeting between European leaders and the President of Egypt, in the context of the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership during which a Joint Declaration was signed between the EU and Egypt.

In addition to the President of the European Commission and President Christodoulides, the Prime Ministers of Greece, Italy, Belgium and the Chancellor of Austria participated in the meeting.

It is recalled that the first and only Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit took place in Cairo in September 2021. The two governments had confirmed at the time the common will to strengthen the cooperation framework between the two countries and expand it into new areas.

The 9th Tripartite Summit between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt was held in October 2021 in Athens, where the then President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Egyptian President, al-Sisi, expressed “firm determination” to continue working closely on issues of mutual interest, enhancing peace, security and stability in the region.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

