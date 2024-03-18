March 18, 2024

Raouna heads to Brussels for the EU general affairs council

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Marilena Raouna, the new deputy minister for Europe

Deputy Minister for Europe Marilena Raouna travels to Brussels on Monday where on Tuesday, she will participate in the deliberations of the EU General Affairs Council and have contacts with her counterparts.

A presidency press release said that on the agenda of the General Affairs Council is the examination of the report on the council’s contributions in the European Semester 2024 and a debate on the Future of Europe.

The council will also prepare the European Council meeting on March 21-22, 2024, where security and defence issues, the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and enlargement issues are expected to be addressed.

On the sidelines of the General Affairs Council, Raouna will have meetings with the Minister for European Affairs of France and the Minister for European Affairs of Sweden.

The Deputy Minister will also participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, on addressing the challenges faced by the EU due to the Enlargement policy.

On the sidelines, Raouna will meet with the Secretary General of the European Parliament Alessandro Chiocchetti.

