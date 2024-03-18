March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested at Pournara for inciting people smuggling

By Nikolaos Prakas00
pournara 3
Time spent by migrants in Pournara camp has decreased

Two people were arrested at the Pournara migrant reception centre for posting a video announcing the arrival of migrants in Cyprus to inform people smugglers.

The two suspects, 28 and 20, were arrested for facilitating illegal entry, transit and residence in violation of the Immigration Law and for offences under the personal data protection law.

Nicosia CID is investigating a case against two individuals, who were arrested on court warrants at dawn on Monday.

The two suspects, who reside at the Pournara Migrant Reception Centre, were arrested after police found the suspects posting videos on the internet announcing the arrival of migrants in Cyprus, to inform smugglers and take action to collect debts.

As it was established, a video of the arrival of newly arrived migrants at Pournara was posted yesterday afternoon on social media.

Following further investigations, the police arrested the persons in question, who were taken to the Nicosia District Court, which issued a remand for eight days.

The police is continuing its investigations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

President discusses next inter-governmental summit with Egypt

Nikolaos Prakas

Bringing life back to Cyprus hillsides

George Kassianos

Kombos says FMs from over 40 countries expected in Cyprus by week’s end

Nikolaos Prakas

Three arrested for illegally entering along the Green line

Nikolaos Prakas

The story behind first Cyprus production on Netflix

Melissa Hekkers

Raouna heads to Brussels for the EU general affairs council

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign