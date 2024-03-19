March 19, 2024

Bean Bar: your all-day oasis in Limassol and Nicosia

On March 14, 2024, Bean Bar held a press event at the welcoming environment of its flagship Limassol store on Kolonakiou Avenue. Throughout the event, guests had the opportunity to sample delectable mains and luscious desserts as highlights from the menus of Bean Bar 360 and Bean Bar Kolonakiou.

Hailing the opening of the island’s 12th Bean Bar store, Brand Manager Antonia Koumettou expressed her satisfaction at the chain’s expansion, and welcomed guests to the new premises which, while matching the brand’s positive philosophy, also stimulate the senses and intensify the taste experience.

Bean Bar’s duo of flagship stores (Bean Bar 360 and Bean Bar Kolonakiou) adhere to the same operating standards, and both contribute collectively to the implementation of the brand’s vision to offer a new culinary experience, featuring premium food, coffee and drinks in charming settings with exotic finishes.

Bean Bar Kolonakiou is Limassol’s new all-day destination. Its extensive menu, spanning breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, has been sourced from Bean Bar 360, having already received the seal of approval from Nicosia’s food lovers. The menu was carefully crafted by talented Head Chef Stelios Loizou and his team.

Meanwhile, the Bean Bar family recently welcomed a new team member – well-known Pastry Chef Dimitrios Makriniotis, who has worked closely with the Head Chef Loizou to further enrich the menu with delicate yet scrumptious desserts. At the event, the chefs presented dishes to guests, allowing them a tour of the delectable menu, showcasing harmonious flavours that exude freshness, creativity and premium quality.

The press event was attended by partners, staff members of C. A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, food influencers, and members of the local media.

