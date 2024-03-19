March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsStartups and Innovation

Cyprus based startup expands to Dubai — ambitious plan to acquire 150 apartments

By Kyriacos Nicolaou06
movingdoors dubai expansion 3
Dubai

Cyprus-based proptech startup Movingdoors, which provides tech-enabled serviced apartments, has announced its official expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking a significant step in its international growth strategy.

According to an official announcement, the company will begin operations immediately, focusing on two key areas, generating contacts and acquiring landlords. This will be followed by the launch of serviced apartments by the end of March.

The company said that “Moving Doors has established a strong relationship in Dubai’s real estate sector, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for landlords joining the network”.

It also mentioned that “this collaboration simplifies regulatory steps and streamlines documentation, making it easier for property owners to participate in the growing serviced apartment market”.

“Today marks a momentous day for Moving Doors as we extend our hand-selected, flexible serviced apartments to Dubai,” said Yiannis Christodoulou, Co-Founder of Moving Doors.

movingdoors dubai expansion 2

“Our mission has always been to revolutionise the way people live, work, and travel, providing them with unparalleled flexibility, comfort, and convenience,” he added.

Moreover, Christodoulou said that “Dubai’s thriving economy and diverse population make it the perfect location for us to introduce our services”.

Meanwhile, Kyrillos Sehata, COO of Moving Doors stated that “in just two years of operation, Moving Doors has demonstrated impressive growth, boasting a 300 per cent increase in revenue from 2022 to 2023“.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the company’s strong foundation and ability to scale effectively,” he added, noting that “Moving Doors’ expansion to Dubai leverages the company’s established success in Cyprus”.

The company also said that by adapting its proven model to the local market, Moving Doors “is confident in replicating its achievements in the UAE”.

Regarding the first step, generating contacts and acquiring landlords, the company said that “Moving Doors will leverage its expertise in lead generation and relationship building to attract landlords in Dubai”.

In terms of launching serviced apartments, which involves starting with two serviced apartments in Dubai by the end of March, Moving Doors said that its goal for 2024 is to acquire and design 150 apartments by the end of the year.

“These meticulously designed and furnished spaces will cater to the needs of modern travellers, offering flexible booking terms, exceptional services and competitive pricing through Moving Doors’ own proprietary pricing algorithm,” the company concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Shots fired at law office in Paphos

Rony J. El Daccache

VC fund with presence in Cyprus invests $1.5 million in games studio

Kyriacos Nicolaou

No more Covid tests to visit hospitals

Jonathan Shkurko

AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin

Reuters News Service

How to navigate the loan application process successfully

CM Guest Columnist

Keve to host seminar on green business transition

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign