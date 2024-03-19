March 19, 2024

Cyprus second in EU for social media use

By Rony J. El Daccache011
Cyprus ranked second in the EU for social media participation with 83 per cent of the population actively engaged last year, data released by the EU statistical office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Platforms used included Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok.

The figure places Cyprus significantly above the EU average of 59 per cent.

Denmark claimed the top spot, boasting the highest percentage of social media participation among EU member states, with 91 per cent engagement rate. Following closely behind, Cyprus secured the second position, while Hungary clinched the third spot with 81 per cent participation.

In contrast, France, Germany and Italy reported the lowest shares of social network participation, with rates as low as 44, 49 and 53 per cent respectively.

At the regional level, Cyprus stands out as a single region due to its size and population.

Despite this, over 50 per cent participation in social networks was reported in 224 out of 273 regions across the EU.

The Danish regions dominated the charts, with Central Jutland, Copenhagen region, Southern Denmark, and North Jutland, alongside Zealand, recording participation rates as high as 93, 92, 90 and 89 per cent respectively.

Notable mentions also include the Hungarian regions of Budapest and Pest, both boasting impressive engagement rates of 86 and 84 per cent respectively, along with Flevoland in the Netherlands, which reported an 84 per cent participation rate.

Conversely, regions with the lowest percentages, falling below 40 per cent were predominantly found in France and Germany.

In France, regions like Guyana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe reported participation rates as low as 22, 29 and 30 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, in Germany, regions such as Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Thuringia, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania recorded rates ranging from 35 to 40 per cent.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

