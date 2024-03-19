March 19, 2024

Further unrest, scuffles and racism in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos
Paphos police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man for case of racist assault with actual bodily harm, carrying a weapon to incite terror, insult and threat.

According to deputy Paphos police chief, Michalis Nikolaou, the incident occurred after approximately 30-35 youth of Arab origin residing in a residential facility for minor asylum seekers in the city, set off on foot to demonstrate, on the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the Syrian civil war 13 years ago.

Members of the Paphos CID went to Kennedy Square and found the group of peaceful demonstrators. In the course of the demonstration it appears patrons of adjacent properties started to complain about their presence and altercations ensued.

Police intervened to restore order and the protestors initially disbanded without incident, Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Subsequently, however, a 44-year-old, who had previously complained about the presence of the demonstrators, allegedly attacked and insulted a foreign national, aged 47, a permanent resident of Paphos.

The man allegedly shouted out racist phrases and also punched the victim in the face, causing him actual bodily harm. Police arrested the 44-year-old on the spot and took him into custody.

Later, in a second case, two minors who live in the juvenile facility were arrested for disorderly conduct and causing damage.

According to Nikolaou, after the protestors returned to the residential unit about 10-15 of them allegedly ran amok causing damages to the building with timbers and stones. Police intervened to restore order at the facility.

Testimony was secured against two persons involved in the second incident, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on warrants and are in custody, Nikolaou said.

Paphos police is furthering the investigations.

