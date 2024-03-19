March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Israeli airstrikes target Damascus countryside, Syria says

By Reuters News Service00
a picture of syria's president bashar al assad is pictured outside the parliament building in damascus
File photo: Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad

Israel early on Tuesday launched missiles at several military targets outside the Syrian capital Damascus resulting in some “material damage,” Syria’s defense ministry said.

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli “missiles and shot down some of them,” the ministry added in a statement.

Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s nearly 12-year-old conflict. Its support for Damascus and the Lebanese group Hezbollah has drawn regular Israeli air strikes meant to curb Tehran’s extraterritorial military power.

Those strikes have ramped up in line with flaring regional tensions since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, with more than half a dozen Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria since December.

As a result, the Guards have scaled back deployment of their senior officers in Syria and have planned to rely more on allied Shi’ite militia to preserve their sway there, Reuters reported in February.

