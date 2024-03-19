March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Recycling kiosks to be set up in rural areas

By Rony J. El Daccache01
plastic recycling

A total of 50 ‘green kiosks’ will be installed in rural areas from Nicosia to Famagusta for 25 months to boost recycling efforts, the environment department announced on Tuesday.

The department inked a contract with Mesogeios Digital for the implementation of a project called Green Pavilion with a value of €3,274,000.

According to the project’s designers, from the national technical university of Athens, the kiosks serve as a compact recyclable material sorting centre.

They are designed to accept various recyclable materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic, glass and metal.

Additionally, citizens can deposit reusable items such as clothing, footwear, toys, CDs and books.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the first half of 2026.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

