Feminine Episteme: Exhibition on women’s role in love and war

A brand-new group exhibition of local and Italian artists opens in Limassol this week exploring the role of women in love and war. Held at the Cornaro Art Centre, the Feminine Episteme: The Frontiers of Love and War exhibition officially opens on Friday, March 22, inaugurated at 6.30pm with an opening speech by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou.

The exhibition is organised by the Dante Alighieri Comitato di Cipro, the International Centre of Studies of Arts and Humanities and its president Umberto Mondini, in collaboration with Andreas Efstathiou, Director of the Cornaro Art Centre, and Stefania Pennacchio, president of the Leucò Art Cultural Association, and it promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the role of women in warfare and its reflection in art.

With 15 participating artists, the show highlights the impact of women on history, literature, mythology, religion, and art, from warlike goddesses to legendary figures. Through various media, the artists have projected their perspectives on women in war, emphasizing the theme of peace-making amidst conflict.

The special guest of the showcase is Rosa Mundi, a well-known international artist who recently exhibited work on the island with her participation in Larnaca Biennale 2023. Her artworks have travelled to many corners of the world from the Venice Biennale, to Biennale Dakar Off Fondazione Senghor and Roma Art Week curated by Massimo Scaringella- Palazzo Altieri. In the Feminine Episteme: The Frontiers of Love and War she exhibits three pieces of art.

The line-up of artists includes Andri Andreou, Claudia Sveva Calabrò, Sebastiano Caldarella, Tiziana Cera Rosco, Mikey Christofinis, Aneta Dziedzic, Michaella Karagiorgi, Leni Loizou, Rona (Androniki) Mikellidou, Iphigenia Papageorgiou, Stefania Pennacchio, Cetty Romeo, Matteo Todeschini, Ekaterina Selezneva and Tatiana Vasilyeva.

 

Feminine Episteme: The Frontiers of Love and War

Group art exhibition with local and Italian artists. March 22-27. Cornaro Art Centre, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm. Monday-Friday: 9.30am-1.30pm, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Saturday: 9.30pm-12.30pm. For further information: [email protected]

